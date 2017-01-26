Water Authority: Drought over for San Diego region
The San Diego County Water Authority Board of Directors Thursday declared an end to drought conditions in the region, citing heavy local rainfall and snow in western mountain areas. According to the Water Authority, precipitation at San Diego's official reporting station at Lindbergh Field is 172 percent of average at this time.
