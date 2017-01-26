Walmart Employee Stabbed Standing Outside Kearny Mesa Store
A Walmart employee was stabbed while standing outside a store in Kearny Mesa Saturday evening, San Diego police confirmed. The victim is a 24-year-old woman who was standing in the employee area when she was attacked from behind by a man.
