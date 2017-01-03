USS Lake Champlain leaves San Diego on deployment

The cruiser USS Lake Champlain departed Naval Base San Diego Friday and will join up with two warships that left a day earlier for deployment to the western Pacific and Indian Ocean. The 568-foot-long Ticonderoga-class cruiser, the third American warship named for a decisive War of 1812 battle, will be part of the Vinson Carrier Strike Group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.