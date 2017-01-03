Uptown preservationists sue city

On January 4, 2017, preservationist groups Save Our Heritage Organisation and Mission Hills Heritage filed suit against the City of San Diego for allowing last-minute changes to Uptown's community-plan update. The revised plan would allow for increased density as well as the deletion of planned historic zones in areas of Hillcrest.

