UCSD may build campus fire station
A long-awaited fire station might finally be coming to the rapidly growing campus of UC-San Diego, university and city officials said this week. The station was among 19 new facilities recommended in a 2011 independent consultant's report that declared emergency coverage inadequate in several parts of San Diego, including the neighborhoods around UCSD.
