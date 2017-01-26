Uc San Diego Department of Theatre an...

Uc San Diego Department of Theatre and Dance to Present Though it May Shift

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The UC San Diego Department of Theatre and Dance presents Though it May Shift, a dance performance and theatre work that investigates the intrinsic tension between the contrasting forces in language and movement, linear and nonlinear, simultaneous and singular. Ultimately, it posits that our perception of one another and what we actually know is perpetually building, one upon the other, to create fragments and suppositions that construct our relationships.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maryanne Maloney (Apr '12) 12 hr Rick from Seattle 121
Stockton Becoming One of Black Murder Capitals ... (Oct '14) Wed Praying 6
News Six Reasons Why Trump's Wall is Even Dumber Tha... Wed YIM 10
Wal Mart Loss Prevention (May '09) Jan 24 Patty 131
" I'm a nasty woman " Jan 22 TAAM 1
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Jan 21 Woody 183
In-home caregivers in San Diego? Jan 21 FreakingOut 1
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for San Diego County was issued at January 27 at 2:37AM PST

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,041 • Total comments across all topics: 278,295,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC