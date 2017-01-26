Uc San Diego Department of Theatre and Dance to Present Though it May Shift
The UC San Diego Department of Theatre and Dance presents Though it May Shift, a dance performance and theatre work that investigates the intrinsic tension between the contrasting forces in language and movement, linear and nonlinear, simultaneous and singular. Ultimately, it posits that our perception of one another and what we actually know is perpetually building, one upon the other, to create fragments and suppositions that construct our relationships.
