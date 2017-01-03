U.S. Seashells stamps: When and where they will be issued
The nondenominated stamps are each inscribed with the word "Postcard" and will fulfill the postcard rate regardless of future rate increases, much like a forever stamp is always valid for the current 1-ounce letter rate. While letter rates are scheduled to increase from 47A to 49A on Jan. 22, the 34A postcard rate is not slated to change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Linn's Stamp News.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Sat
|Joey
|172
|Road rage incident leaves woman in critical con...
|Sat
|KRISTI MALONE
|1
|Gay teens (May '13)
|Jan 6
|Davidvelasco
|50
|Nancy Pelosi (Jan '10)
|Jan 6
|Wake up Ca
|3
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 5
|Rudy
|110
|Maryanne Maloney (Apr '12)
|Jan 5
|Tom
|120
|History in ElCajon
|Jan 4
|NeldaLou
|11
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC