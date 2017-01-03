U.S. Seashells stamps: When and where they will be issued

The nondenominated stamps are each inscribed with the word "Postcard" and will fulfill the postcard rate regardless of future rate increases, much like a forever stamp is always valid for the current 1-ounce letter rate. While letter rates are scheduled to increase from 47A to 49A on Jan. 22, the 34A postcard rate is not slated to change.

