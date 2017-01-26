Trump's wall met with skepticism, unease on US-Mexico border SAN...
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stockton Becoming One of Black Murder Capitals ... (Oct '14)
|13 hr
|Praying
|6
|Six Reasons Why Trump's Wall is Even Dumber Tha...
|Wed
|YIM
|10
|Wal Mart Loss Prevention (May '09)
|Tue
|Patty
|131
|" I'm a nasty woman "
|Jan 22
|TAAM
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Jan 21
|Woody
|183
|In-home caregivers in San Diego?
|Jan 21
|FreakingOut
|1
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|Jan 20
|Service techIII
|152
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC