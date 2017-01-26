Trump's wall met with skepticism, une...

Trump's wall met with skepticism, unease on US-Mexico border SAN...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WSOCTV

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stockton Becoming One of Black Murder Capitals ... (Oct '14) 13 hr Praying 6
News Six Reasons Why Trump's Wall is Even Dumber Tha... Wed YIM 10
Wal Mart Loss Prevention (May '09) Tue Patty 131
" I'm a nasty woman " Jan 22 TAAM 1
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Jan 21 Woody 183
In-home caregivers in San Diego? Jan 21 FreakingOut 1
Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08) Jan 20 Service techIII 152
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for San Diego County was issued at January 26 at 8:09AM PST

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,791 • Total comments across all topics: 278,273,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC