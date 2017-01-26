Trump's Refugee Order Will Impact Aid Efforts in San Diego
President Donald Trump signed executive action Friday to limit the flow of refugees into the U.S. NBC 7's Katia Lopez-Hodoyan explains the impact this is having on efforts to aid refugees in San Diego. President Donald Trump's executive order to bar refugees from entering the United States will impact efforts to aid refugees in San Diego.
