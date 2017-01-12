Trump's new trade appointee Peter Nav...

Trump's new trade appointee Peter Navarro wrote four long Reader cover stories

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: San Diego Reader

It's clear that I came on far too strong and too early with Bilbray on this primary election night. It was still eight months before the general election, and I didn't just tip my hand, I showed him the whole deck of cards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Reader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 1 hr Kelly 176
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) 2 hr Frank 111
Chargers have changed their minds and said YES ... 15 hr Local 1
News 2 Teenagers Stabbed In El Cajon (May '06) Jan 10 Ssg 349
Where is she Jan 9 Emm 1
News Road rage incident leaves woman in critical con... Jan 7 KRISTI MALONE 1
Gay teens (May '13) Jan 6 Davidvelasco 50
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,659 • Total comments across all topics: 277,848,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC