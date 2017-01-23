Travelers Rank 4 San Diego Hotels Among Best in US
From a lavish hotel in Del Mar to a romantic hideaway in Coronado Island, four hotels in San Diego have been named among the best in the nation, according to travelers. On Tuesday, TripAdvisor released a long list of winners for its 2017 Travelers' Choice Awards, which recognizes top-notch accommodations across the country in the categories of luxury, bargain, small, service, B&Bs and inns, romance and family.
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Six Reasons Why Trump's Wall is Even Dumber Tha...
|7 hr
|spytheweb
|9
|Wal Mart Loss Prevention (May '09)
|9 hr
|Patty
|131
|" I'm a nasty woman "
|Jan 22
|TAAM
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Jan 21
|Woody
|183
|In-home caregivers in San Diego?
|Jan 21
|FreakingOut
|1
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|Jan 20
|Service techIII
|152
|Looking for a Home girl to make money with (Feb '15)
|Jan 18
|Capine
|7
