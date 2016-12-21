Trained to detect mines and enemies, Navy dolphins prepare to save rare vaquita porpoises
A bottlenose dolphin reacted to its U.S. Navy trainer at the Mine and Santi-Submarine Warfare Center in San Diego. The dolphins, trained to detect underwater mines and enemy divers, will soon embark on an unprecedented mission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|to many stinkyarabics in el cajon!! (Aug '09)
|2 hr
|Capone
|46
|El cajon orphans gang (May '11)
|2 hr
|Armando
|44
|el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07)
|2 hr
|Capone
|489
|History in ElCajon
|2 hr
|Capone
|9
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|Kelly
|165
|Pastor Jerry Hanoum's Fraud, Suicide (May '11)
|Jan 1
|Curious
|8
|Review: online-versandapo
|Dec 31
|lucy1258
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC