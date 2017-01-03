Trail on Black Mountain closed for arsenic testing
Some hiking trails in the Black Mountain Open Space Park between 4S Ranch and Rancho Penasquitos were closed this weekend after city officials discovered higher than normal arsenic readings at an abandoned arsenic mine. Trails in close proximity to the mine were closed Friday to allow researchers to conduct further testing, sampling and monitoring of the mine and trails in the area.
