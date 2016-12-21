Three sets of twins born in different years
A good birth story is an enduring piece of family lore that can be trotted out time and time again for birthdays, embarrassing wedding speeches and any given lull at holiday dinners. Obviously, the possibility comes around every New Year, but this year at least three separate sets of twins came into this world with the honor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOI.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Friend
|163
|History in ElCajon
|3 hr
|Dreamer
|8
|Pastor Jerry Hanoum's Fraud, Suicide (May '11)
|Sun
|Curious
|8
|Review: online-versandapo
|Sat
|lucy1258
|1
|Class Action Lawsuit Against Illumina Inc.
|Dec 31
|diego
|2
|El cajon orphans gang (May '11)
|Dec 31
|WICKET OG
|43
|Gay teens (May '13)
|Dec 31
|David_hater
|49
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC