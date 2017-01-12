the Roustabouts is San Diego's Newest Professional Theatre Company
Bringing together notable local actors, directors and playwrights, they have formed a New Theatre Company called THE ROUSTABOUTS. A non-profit San Diego theatre company dedicated to entertaining, educating, and inspiring audiences in southern California by producing fresh visions of classics, well-known contemporary plays and new works.
