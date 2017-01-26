TGS commences first onshore seismic project in the Permian Basin
TGS announces commencement of field operations on the West Kermit 3D seismic survey in the Delaware Basin. This project will encompass a minimum of 150 square miles in Loving and Winkler Counties, TX.
