Terrier mix with severed leg ready for adoption

A dog left untreated for more than a week after a paw was severed has recovered and is now healthy enough to be adopted, the San Diego County Department of Animal Services reported Friday. A neighbor who thought the terrier mix had a broken leg called the department last week, and the owner told responding county officials that the canine was struck by a vehicle around Christmas.

