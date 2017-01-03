Teamsters strike at UC San Diego hosp...

Teamsters strike at UC San Diego hospitals

Administrative and clerical workers picketed near UC San Diego's hospitals in Hillcrest and La Jolla on Tuesday as part of a one-day strike that unfolded at University of California facilities statewide. About 1,500 of the 12,000 workers at UC campuses across the state work in San Diego County, most of them at UC San Diego's main medical centers.

