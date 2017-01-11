Sweetwater school district gets $8.2 million in settlement over pay-to-play scandal
In January 2012, at the height of the pay-to-play scandal in the Sweetwater Union High School District, a crowd turned out at Hilltop High School to express unhappiness with the school board. Two board members had been charged at the time for their role in the scandal.
