Suspected SUV thief arrested after pursuit

A man suspected of stealing an SUV was arrested early Tuesday morning after a pursuit that ended at a National City retirement community. San Diego police said officers at the drive-thru of a Jack in the Box restaurant noticed an SUV pull up behind them, and officers learned the vehicle was stolen after checking on the license plate.

