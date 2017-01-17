Suspect arrested after man bludgeoned...

Suspect arrested after man bludgeoned in North Park auto shop

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-am

A 29-year-old man was jailed Tuesday on suspicion of attacking an employee at a North Park auto repair shop with a hammer, leaving the man in critical but stable condition. Louis Richard Cedarholm was arrested in the 3800 block of Mississippi Street, near Jack's Muffler Service where the attack took place Sunday night, according to San Diego police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-am.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Six Reasons Why Trump's Wall is Even Dumber Tha... Mon spytheweb 2
Chargers have changed their minds and said YES ... Sun lowcanugo 3
Spanos to sell Chargers Sun sell 2
Looking for black in SD Jan 15 BlackGrimmy 2
News Road rage incident leaves woman in critical con... Jan 7 KRISTI MALONE 1
Maryanne Maloney (Apr '12) Jan 5 Tom 120
Pastor Jerry Hanoum's Fraud, Suicide (May '11) Jan 1 Curious 8
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for San Diego County was issued at January 18 at 5:00AM PST

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,325 • Total comments across all topics: 278,019,587

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC