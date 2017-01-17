Suspect arrested after man bludgeoned in North Park auto shop
A 29-year-old man was jailed Tuesday on suspicion of attacking an employee at a North Park auto repair shop with a hammer, leaving the man in critical but stable condition. Louis Richard Cedarholm was arrested in the 3800 block of Mississippi Street, near Jack's Muffler Service where the attack took place Sunday night, according to San Diego police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-am.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Six Reasons Why Trump's Wall is Even Dumber Tha...
|Mon
|spytheweb
|2
|Chargers have changed their minds and said YES ...
|Sun
|lowcanugo
|3
|Spanos to sell Chargers
|Sun
|sell
|2
|Looking for black in SD
|Jan 15
|BlackGrimmy
|2
|Road rage incident leaves woman in critical con...
|Jan 7
|KRISTI MALONE
|1
|Maryanne Maloney (Apr '12)
|Jan 5
|Tom
|120
|Pastor Jerry Hanoum's Fraud, Suicide (May '11)
|Jan 1
|Curious
|8
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC