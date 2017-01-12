Sure Fire Soul Ensemble: Out On The C...

Sure Fire Soul Ensemble: Out On The Coast

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: All About Jazz

Sure Fire Soul Ensemble, from San Diego , is one of the most talented new bands on the West Coast. Mixing funk, soul, jazz, and Latin & African influences to create unique, exciting music... their "cinematic soul" is like a cross between the music from Jim Jarmusch movies & Blacksploitation films of the 1970s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at All About Jazz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Six Reasons Why Trump's Wall is Even Dumber Tha... 19 hr spytheweb 2
Chargers have changed their minds and said YES ... Sun lowcanugo 3
Spanos to sell Chargers Sun sell 2
Looking for black in SD Sun BlackGrimmy 2
News Road rage incident leaves woman in critical con... Jan 7 KRISTI MALONE 1
Maryanne Maloney (Apr '12) Jan 5 Tom 120
Pastor Jerry Hanoum's Fraud, Suicide (May '11) Jan 1 Curious 8
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for San Diego County was issued at January 17 at 12:00AM PST

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,139 • Total comments across all topics: 277,987,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC