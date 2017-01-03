Sunset Cliffs visitors worried about poison bait
Pet owners and visitors at Sunset Cliffs are worried about rat poison they've spotted along Sunset Cliffs. The City of San Diego says, people and pets have nothing to worry about.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 10News.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|Kelly
|167
|History in ElCajon
|10 hr
|NeldaLou
|11
|to many stinkyarabics in el cajon!! (Aug '09)
|Tue
|Capone
|46
|El cajon orphans gang (May '11)
|Tue
|Armando
|44
|el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07)
|Tue
|Capone
|489
|Pastor Jerry Hanoum's Fraud, Suicide (May '11)
|Jan 1
|Curious
|8
|Review: online-versandapo
|Dec 31
|lucy1258
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC