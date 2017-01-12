Subsidy scandal figure behind SDSU Mi...

Subsidy scandal figure behind SDSU Mission Valley hype

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: San Diego Reader

With the blood of the Chargers stadium massacre barely crusted over, is the Union-Tribune in an unseemly hurry to serve up yet another public money development scheme for the 166-acre chunk of city-owned real estate known as Qualcomm Stadium? So assert city hall scandal watchers, noting that the Chicago-owned paper has of late been vigorously hyping plans to turn the premises over to San Diego State University for a new sports venue, to be built in a deal with favored housing developers closely linked to the school's Campanile Foundation. "Imagine the possibilities: housing, a university hub, a new SDSU football stadium, maybe doubling as a Major League Soccer venue, park space," proclaimed a January 12 editorial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Reader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Six Reasons Why Trump's Wall is Even Dumber Tha... 14 hr spytheweb 2
Chargers have changed their minds and said YES ... Sun lowcanugo 3
Spanos to sell Chargers Sun sell 2
Looking for black in SD Sun BlackGrimmy 2
News Road rage incident leaves woman in critical con... Jan 7 KRISTI MALONE 1
Maryanne Maloney (Apr '12) Jan 5 Tom 120
Pastor Jerry Hanoum's Fraud, Suicide (May '11) Jan 1 Curious 8
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for San Diego County was issued at January 17 at 12:00AM PST

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. General Motors
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,818 • Total comments across all topics: 277,982,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC