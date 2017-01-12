Subsidy scandal figure behind SDSU Mission Valley hype
With the blood of the Chargers stadium massacre barely crusted over, is the Union-Tribune in an unseemly hurry to serve up yet another public money development scheme for the 166-acre chunk of city-owned real estate known as Qualcomm Stadium? So assert city hall scandal watchers, noting that the Chicago-owned paper has of late been vigorously hyping plans to turn the premises over to San Diego State University for a new sports venue, to be built in a deal with favored housing developers closely linked to the school's Campanile Foundation. "Imagine the possibilities: housing, a university hub, a new SDSU football stadium, maybe doubling as a Major League Soccer venue, park space," proclaimed a January 12 editorial.
