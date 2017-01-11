Student struck by vehicle at Serra Hi...

Student struck by vehicle at Serra High School

9 hrs ago

A student was hospitalized after being struck by a car near Junipero Serra High School Wednesday morning. The incident happened at the campus on 5156 Santo Rd. in the Tierrasanta area shortly before 7:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.

Comments made yesterday: 33,580

