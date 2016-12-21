Stolen Jeep Found With Toddler Sleepi...

Stolen Jeep Found With Toddler Sleeping Inside: Police

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: NBC Los Angeles

Officers found a toddler that was inside a Jeep Patriot SUV stolen from the 4300 block of W. Point Loma Boulevard Friday evening, San Diego police confirm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pastor Jerry Hanoum's Fraud, Suicide (May '11) 19 hr Curious 8
Review: online-versandapo 22 hr lucy1258 1
Class Action Lawsuit Against Illumina Inc. Sat diego 2
El cajon orphans gang (May '11) Sat WICKET OG 43
Gay teens (May '13) Sat David_hater 49
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Fri Hellary Cliton 162
el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07) Fri Calle molli 488
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,814 • Total comments across all topics: 277,523,900

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC