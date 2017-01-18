StockTwits swallows finance app Spark...

StockTwits swallows finance app SparkFin in pursuit of millennials

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Millennial stock blogger and trader Rachel Fox, 20, is asked to take a picture with a fan after speaking to a group of investors, tech nerds and stock traders at StockTwits annual Stocktoberfest in Coronado, California, U.S. October 14, 2016. Millennial stock blogger and trader Rachel Fox, 20, is asked to take a picture with a fan after speaking to a group of investors, tech nerds and stock traders at StockTwits annual Stocktoberfest in Coronado, California, U.S. October 14, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l... 15 hr hey 3
Looking for a Home girl to make money with (Feb '15) 23 hr Capine 7
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Wed Ron 182
rocky dee hines conviction Tue dean 1
News Six Reasons Why Trump's Wall is Even Dumber Tha... Jan 16 spytheweb 2
News Mexico protects islands off Baja California's P... Jan 16 walter 1
Chargers have changed their minds and said YES ... Jan 15 lowcanugo 3
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for San Diego County was issued at January 19 at 3:20AM PST

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,769 • Total comments across all topics: 278,059,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC