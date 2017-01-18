StockTwits swallows finance app SparkFin in pursuit of millennials
Millennial stock blogger and trader Rachel Fox, 20, is asked to take a picture with a fan after speaking to a group of investors, tech nerds and stock traders at StockTwits annual Stocktoberfest in Coronado, California, U.S. October 14, 2016. Millennial stock blogger and trader Rachel Fox, 20, is asked to take a picture with a fan after speaking to a group of investors, tech nerds and stock traders at StockTwits annual Stocktoberfest in Coronado, California, U.S. October 14, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l...
|15 hr
|hey
|3
|Looking for a Home girl to make money with (Feb '15)
|23 hr
|Capine
|7
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Wed
|Ron
|182
|rocky dee hines conviction
|Tue
|dean
|1
|Six Reasons Why Trump's Wall is Even Dumber Tha...
|Jan 16
|spytheweb
|2
|Mexico protects islands off Baja California's P...
|Jan 16
|walter
|1
|Chargers have changed their minds and said YES ...
|Jan 15
|lowcanugo
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC