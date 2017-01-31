Stabbings in Hollywood leave 1 dead, multiple victims injured
A series of stabbings Tuesday led to an officer-involved shooting in Hollywood, leaving one person dead and at least three other people injured. Firefighters and officers responded about 2 p.m. to a report of a stabbing in the area of Sunset Boulevard and Ivar Avenue, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14)
|6 hr
|Capone
|44
|Trump Iran Visa Ban: What Iranians Must Know?
|Mon
|IPC
|1
|Review: Big Car Title Loans San Diego
|Mon
|NathanN2
|1
|Makayla Ramsey
|Mon
|Capone
|2
|Trump's Refugee Order Will Impact Aid Efforts i...
|Jan 28
|25or6to4
|1
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jan 28
|un agenda 21
|52
|MLS have said no to Qualcomm Stadium and San Diego
|Jan 28
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC