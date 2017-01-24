Spoken-word opera 'Ordinary Magic' by...

Spoken-word opera 'Ordinary Magic' by Gill Sotu to debut at Jacobs Center

As the artist-in-residence for the Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation, Gill Sotu has engaged San Diegans with poetry, music and theater. He'll combine all three in Friday and Saturday's premiere of "Ordinary Magic," his ambitious spoken word opera.

