Signal Genetics Sets Date for Special Meeting of Stockholders

Signal Genetics, Inc. announced today it has set a date for a special meeting of its stockholders to vote on matters related to the proposed merger with Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. and the sale of Signal's MyPRS intellectual property assets. The special meeting will be held at 9:00 a.m., local time, on February 10, 2017 at 12255 El Camino Real, Suite 300, San Diego, California 92130.

