Signal Genetics Sets Date for Special Meeting of Stockholders
Signal Genetics, Inc. announced today it has set a date for a special meeting of its stockholders to vote on matters related to the proposed merger with Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. and the sale of Signal's MyPRS intellectual property assets. The special meeting will be held at 9:00 a.m., local time, on February 10, 2017 at 12255 El Camino Real, Suite 300, San Diego, California 92130.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|19 hr
|Capone
|173
|Where is she
|20 hr
|Emm
|1
|Road rage incident leaves woman in critical con...
|Jan 7
|KRISTI MALONE
|1
|Gay teens (May '13)
|Jan 6
|Davidvelasco
|50
|Nancy Pelosi (Jan '10)
|Jan 6
|Wake up Ca
|3
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 5
|Rudy
|110
|Maryanne Maloney (Apr '12)
|Jan 5
|Tom
|120
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC