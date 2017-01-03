Setting Sun's modest growth predictio...

Setting Sun's modest growth prediction obliterated

Read more: San Diego Reader

When Setting Sun Sake launched in August , founders Josh Hembree and Keldon Warwick Premuda started with five fermentation vessels - enough to brew 100 gallons of sake per month - and a business model predicting modest growth over the first two years. "Both Keldon and I imagined we would have very slow growth," recalls Hembree, "because craft sake hasn't reached the cultural zeitgeist craft beer has."

