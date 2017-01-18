Series of storms headed for San Diego caused by Pacific 'anomaly'
Since the rainy season began on Oct. 1, San Diego has recorded 6'' of rain, about 1'' above normal. Forecasters say it is possible that the city will get another 4'' from the three storms that are about to hit the region.
