SeaWorld plans a new roller coaster as it moves away from live orca shows
An artist's rendering of the Electric Eel coaster that SeaWorld San Diego plans to open in 2018. Making good on SeaWorld's promise to add more thrill-oriented rides, the San Diego theme park is announcing plans Tuesday for what it is calling its tallest and fastest roller coaster.
