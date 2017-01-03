Search for armed suspect in Lincoln P...

Search for armed suspect in Lincoln Park underway

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

Officers are searching for a man reportedly seen with what appeared to be a gun in the area of a Home Depot store in the 300 block of Marketplace Avenue, near Interstate 805 in the Mountain View area, according to San Diego police. The long wait is over for the San Diego family of a U.S. soldier missing in action in the Korean War.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 9 hr Ron 169
History in ElCajon Wed NeldaLou 11
to many stinkyarabics in el cajon!! (Aug '09) Tue Capone 46
El cajon orphans gang (May '11) Tue Armando 44
el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07) Tue Capone 489
Pastor Jerry Hanoum's Fraud, Suicide (May '11) Jan 1 Curious 8
Review: online-versandapo Dec 31 lucy1258 1
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,491 • Total comments across all topics: 277,623,031

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC