SDSU receives record number of undergrad applications
San Diego State University announced Tuesday that it received more than 83,000 undergraduate applications for the second year in a row, while Cal State San Marcos reported a new record total. The SDSU application period for fall 2017 closed on Nov. 30 with 59,920 applications from prospective freshmen and 22,755 from transfer students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|Kelly
|167
|History in ElCajon
|10 hr
|NeldaLou
|11
|to many stinkyarabics in el cajon!! (Aug '09)
|Tue
|Capone
|46
|El cajon orphans gang (May '11)
|Tue
|Armando
|44
|el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07)
|Tue
|Capone
|489
|Pastor Jerry Hanoum's Fraud, Suicide (May '11)
|Jan 1
|Curious
|8
|Review: online-versandapo
|Dec 31
|lucy1258
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC