SDSU receives record number of underg...

SDSU receives record number of undergrad applications

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

San Diego State University announced Tuesday that it received more than 83,000 undergraduate applications for the second year in a row, while Cal State San Marcos reported a new record total. The SDSU application period for fall 2017 closed on Nov. 30 with 59,920 applications from prospective freshmen and 22,755 from transfer students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 3 hr Kelly 167
History in ElCajon 10 hr NeldaLou 11
to many stinkyarabics in el cajon!! (Aug '09) Tue Capone 46
El cajon orphans gang (May '11) Tue Armando 44
el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07) Tue Capone 489
Pastor Jerry Hanoum's Fraud, Suicide (May '11) Jan 1 Curious 8
Review: online-versandapo Dec 31 lucy1258 1
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,563 • Total comments across all topics: 277,603,519

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC