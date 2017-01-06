SDPD puts 'The Wrap' on struggling suspects
The Wrap is becoming more popular among San Diego County police agencies trying to use the latest technology to help prevent injuries to prisoners and officers. The Wrap is becoming more popular among San Diego County police agencies trying to use the latest technology to help prevent injuries to prisoners and officers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Chula Vista Taxi Liberty (Apr '12)
|1 hr
|Onetravel6
|116
|Gay teens (May '13)
|8 hr
|tam
|53
|Chargers have changed their minds and said YES ...
|Thu
|james gang 19
|2
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Jan 12
|Kelly
|176
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 12
|Frank
|111
|2 Teenagers Stabbed In El Cajon (May '06)
|Jan 10
|Ssg
|349
|Where is she
|Jan 9
|Emm
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC