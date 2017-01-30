'SD United' to Support Military and V...

'SD United' to Support Military and Veterans in San Diego

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NBC San Diego

A program dubbed "SD United" will launch in San Diego early February to create one of the region's first technology support platforms for military service members, veterans and their families. With support from 2-1-1 San Diego, the Vets Care Coordination Committee will formally launch the program at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6 at the Connections Center, according to 2-1-1 San Diego.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Big Car Title Loans San Diego 2 hr NathanN2 1
Makayla Ramsey 4 hr Capone 2
Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14) 4 hr Mexi 43
News Trump's Refugee Order Will Impact Aid Efforts i... Sat 25or6to4 1
Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13) Jan 28 un agenda 21 52
MLS have said no to Qualcomm Stadium and San Diego Jan 28 Local 1
Maryanne Maloney (Apr '12) Jan 26 Rick from Seattle 121
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,290 • Total comments across all topics: 278,402,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC