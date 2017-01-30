'SD United' to Support Military and Veterans in San Diego

A program dubbed "SD United" will launch in San Diego early February to create one of the region's first technology support platforms for military service members, veterans and their families. With support from 2-1-1 San Diego, the Vets Care Coordination Committee will formally launch the program at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6 at the Connections Center, according to 2-1-1 San Diego.

