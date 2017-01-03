San Diego's priciest condo, a block west of Horton Plaza

The region's priciest condo, a 26th-floor corner unit in the Meridian building at 700 Front Street , promises prospective buyers "exclusive living style in the heart of Downtown San Diego." With more than 3200 square feet of living space including three bedroom suites and "expansive views of San Diego from every room," the home features interior design work from the "renowned Fred Gemmell" of Matrix Design Studio , a local high-end architecture and interior design firm that also offers custom-made furnishings for the spaces it designs.

