San Diego's aging Horton Plaza, once a landmark of urban design, is losing luster and tenants
Horton Plaza has a history as a central structure of retail commerce in the heart of San Diego. The late author Ray Bradbury imagined humans living on Mars, "firemen" on a mission to burn books - and a radical attempt to reshape downtown San Diego.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|" I'm a nasty woman "
|6 hr
|TAAM
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Sat
|Woody
|183
|In-home caregivers in San Diego?
|Sat
|FreakingOut
|1
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|Fri
|Service techIII
|152
|Wal Mart Loss Prevention (May '09)
|Fri
|Retail Boi
|130
|McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l...
|Jan 18
|hey
|3
|Looking for a Home girl to make money with (Feb '15)
|Jan 18
|Capine
|7
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC