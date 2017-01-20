San Diego's aging Horton Plaza, once ...

San Diego's aging Horton Plaza, once a landmark of urban design, is losing luster and tenants

Horton Plaza has a history as a central structure of retail commerce in the heart of San Diego. The late author Ray Bradbury imagined humans living on Mars, "firemen" on a mission to burn books - and a radical attempt to reshape downtown San Diego.

