San Diego tourism leaders applaud mayor's plan to expand convention center

San Diego tourism leaders Friday applauded Mayor Kevin Faulconer's new plan to expand the convention center but didn't express concerns over raising the hotel room tax to pay for the project. The expansion has been on the drawing board for over five years but was stalled by litigation over the proposed funding mechanism, which would have charged hotel property owners on a sliding scale based on distance from the facility.

