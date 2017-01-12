San Diego to celebrate annual MLK Jr....

San Diego to celebrate annual MLK Jr. parade

15 hrs ago

The event to celebrate the slain civil rights leader will include floats, high school bands, drill teams, college fraternities and sororities, churches and peace and youth organizations. Organizers said the parade will begin at 2 p.m. on North Harbor Drive at Ash Street, near the Waterfront Park, and conclude at Pacific Highway and G Street, near Seaport Village.

San Diego, CA

