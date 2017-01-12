San Diego to celebrate annual MLK Jr. parade
The event to celebrate the slain civil rights leader will include floats, high school bands, drill teams, college fraternities and sororities, churches and peace and youth organizations. Organizers said the parade will begin at 2 p.m. on North Harbor Drive at Ash Street, near the Waterfront Park, and conclude at Pacific Highway and G Street, near Seaport Village.
