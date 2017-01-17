San Diego Storms: Break From Rain, Strong Winds Persist

Although gloomy skies and chilly temperatures pressed on, San Diegans got a little bit of a break from the rain Saturday after two days of powerful storms swept the county, toppling trees and flooding some streets. NBC 7's Kimi Evans said locals will see a little bit of a break in the rain Saturday but keep those umbrellas handy, because this is calm before that third storm.

