San Diego Storms: Break From Rain, Strong Winds Persist
Although gloomy skies and chilly temperatures pressed on, San Diegans got a little bit of a break from the rain Saturday after two days of powerful storms swept the county, toppling trees and flooding some streets. NBC 7's Kimi Evans said locals will see a little bit of a break in the rain Saturday but keep those umbrellas handy, because this is calm before that third storm.
