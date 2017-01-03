San Diego police identify victims and suspect in Clairemont Mesa homicide
On Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, at approximately 9:30 p.m., San Diego Police Officers were dispatched to the west alley of 3200 Ashford Street in the Clairemont Mesa East neighborhood to investigate a stabbing. The first officers arrived and found a 26-year-old male victim in the alley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 Teenagers Stabbed In El Cajon (May '06)
|4 hr
|Ssg
|349
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Mon
|Capone
|173
|Where is she
|Mon
|Emm
|1
|Road rage incident leaves woman in critical con...
|Jan 7
|KRISTI MALONE
|1
|Gay teens (May '13)
|Jan 6
|Davidvelasco
|50
|Nancy Pelosi (Jan '10)
|Jan 6
|Wake up Ca
|3
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 5
|Rudy
|110
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC