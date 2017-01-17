San Diego museums offer sweetheart of a deal in February

Gather clues to solve the mystery and find out "whodunit" at the Sherlock Holmes and the Clocktower Mystery, which opens Feb. 11 at the Fleet Science Center in Balboa Park. Gather clues to solve the mystery and find out "whodunit" at the Sherlock Holmes and the Clocktower Mystery, which opens Feb. 11 at the Fleet Science Center in Balboa Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.