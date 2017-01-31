San Diego legalizes recreational pot dispensaries
San Diego legalized recreational pot dispensaries on Tuesday and the city also opened up the possibility it will allow pot farms, manufacturing facilities and testing labs. San Diego is the first local city to approve recreational marijuana sales since state voters approved Proposition 64 in November, and no other local cities have indicated they intend to follow suit.
