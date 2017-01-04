San Diego killer Betty Broderick denied parole for second time
San Diego killer Elisabeth "Betty" Broderick will remain in state prison where she is serving time for the 1989 murders of her ex-husband and his new wife at their Hillcrest home. At the end of a daylong hearing, a two-member panel of California's parole board voted unanimously on Wednesday that Broderick is not suitable for release from prison.
