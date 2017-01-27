San Diego Jewish Film Festival Launches 27th Season
The 27th Annual San Diego Jewish Film Festival presented by the San Diego Center for Jewish Culture at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center , JACOBS FAMILY CAMPUS, will run February 8-19, 2017. The 12-day Festival is the largest Jewish cultural event in San Diego and draws over 17,000 attendees annually and 97 film screenings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|1 hr
|un agenda 21
|52
|MLS have said no to Qualcomm Stadium and San Diego
|4 hr
|Local
|1
|Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14)
|13 hr
|MexicansRThieves
|41
|Maryanne Maloney (Apr '12)
|Thu
|Rick from Seattle
|121
|Stockton Becoming One of Black Murder Capitals ... (Oct '14)
|Wed
|Praying
|6
|Six Reasons Why Trump's Wall is Even Dumber Tha...
|Jan 25
|YIM
|10
|Wal Mart Loss Prevention (May '09)
|Jan 24
|Patty
|131
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC