San Diego Jewish Film Festival Launches 27th Season

The 27th Annual San Diego Jewish Film Festival presented by the San Diego Center for Jewish Culture at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center , JACOBS FAMILY CAMPUS, will run February 8-19, 2017. The 12-day Festival is the largest Jewish cultural event in San Diego and draws over 17,000 attendees annually and 97 film screenings.

