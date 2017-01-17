San Diego fire officials increase sta...

San Diego fire officials increase staff as third storm hits

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

San Diego fire officials increased staffing of firefighters and lifeguards Sunday as a third and most powerful storm arrived . Fire Chief Brian Fennessy ordered the additional staffing and equipment including nine lifeguard Swift Water Rescue Teams deployed throughout the city, seven Utility Rescue Vehicles staffed with two firefighters for highly mobile storm response, two Urban Search and Rescue Apparatus staffed with four firefighters each, two Fire-Rescue Emergency Medical Service Helicopters staffed with Swift Water Rescue trained crews, one Type 1 Swift Water Team with state response capability, activation of the San Diego Urban Area All-Hazards Incident Management Team, and a Level 2 Department Operations Center activation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Six Reasons Why Trump's Wall is Even Dumber Tha... 3 hr Retribution 5
" I'm a nasty woman " Sun TAAM 1
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Sat Woody 183
In-home caregivers in San Diego? Sat FreakingOut 1
Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08) Fri Service techIII 152
Wal Mart Loss Prevention (May '09) Jan 20 Retail Boi 130
News McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l... Jan 18 hey 3
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Surf Warning for San Diego County was issued at January 23 at 8:55AM PST

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,827 • Total comments across all topics: 278,174,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC