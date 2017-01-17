San Diego fire officials increase staff as third storm hits
San Diego fire officials increased staffing of firefighters and lifeguards Sunday as a third and most powerful storm arrived . Fire Chief Brian Fennessy ordered the additional staffing and equipment including nine lifeguard Swift Water Rescue Teams deployed throughout the city, seven Utility Rescue Vehicles staffed with two firefighters for highly mobile storm response, two Urban Search and Rescue Apparatus staffed with four firefighters each, two Fire-Rescue Emergency Medical Service Helicopters staffed with Swift Water Rescue trained crews, one Type 1 Swift Water Team with state response capability, activation of the San Diego Urban Area All-Hazards Incident Management Team, and a Level 2 Department Operations Center activation.
