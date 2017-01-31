San Diego fan favorite Weezer to perform at KAABOO festival in Del Mar

Weezer is the first band confirmed to perform at the 2017 edition of KAABOO Del Mar. The full lineup for the 2017 edition of the upscale KAABOO Del Mar festival won't be announced for nearly two months. But Weezer has been confirmed as the first act booked to perform at the annual music, food, drink and comedy fete when the event returns in September for its third edition.

