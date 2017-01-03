San Diego author tells a family story...

San Diego author tells a family story about farming and water

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

The title character in Tershia d'Elgin's "The Man Who Thought He Owned Water" is her late father. He was a farmer on Colorado's Front Range.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Sat Joey 172
News Road rage incident leaves woman in critical con... Sat KRISTI MALONE 1
Gay teens (May '13) Jan 6 Davidvelasco 50
Nancy Pelosi (Jan '10) Jan 6 Wake up Ca 3
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Jan 5 Rudy 110
Maryanne Maloney (Apr '12) Jan 5 Tom 120
History in ElCajon Jan 4 NeldaLou 11
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,889 • Total comments across all topics: 277,738,813

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC